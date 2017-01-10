Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

C.Ronaldo Credits Real Madrid Team With FIFA Football Award Win

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo has given credit to his Real Madrid teammates after he was named Best Men’s player at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on Monday night. Ronaldo expressed his delight at winning the title on Monday night as he said, “It was my best year so far,” “The trophy for Portugal was amazing. I …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post C.Ronaldo Credits Real Madrid Team With FIFA Football Award Win appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.