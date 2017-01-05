Cabals have hijacked Buhari’s government — Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

ACTIVIST lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says a group of cabals have hijacked the Presidency owing to the alleged ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Lagos based lawyer claimed that the cabal are in control of all critical national issues even to the exclusion of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Adegboruwa, in a statement made available […]

The post Cabals have hijacked Buhari’s government — Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

