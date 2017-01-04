Cabinet reshuffle: Oshiomhole meets Buhari at Aso Rock

At a time when speculations are rife of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, a former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting lasted for about an hour and Oshiomhole refused to give details of his discussion with the President. […]

