CACOL champions resubmission of Magu’s name for confirmation

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has said that resubmission of the name of Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to the Senate for screening “is the only logical thing to do under the present circumstance”.

Debo Adeniran, Executive Chairman of CACOL, in his reaction to a report on the resubmission of Magu’s name for reconfirmation noted that, the EFCC helmsman was rejected in the first place by the Senate because he truly qualifies for that job and will really be thorough in his operations regardless of whose ox is gored.



“Let us recall that every person, beginning with Nuhu Ribadu, that has occupied that office, i.e. Executive Chairman of EFCC had been brought down by spurious allegations by extremely corrupt elements to achieve the frustration of the anti-corruption drive in Nigeria till date.

’The corrupt elements in our midst, particularly those in the public office holders have always been fighting back each time the anti-corruption drive increases in momentum by decapitating the struggle.”

“We need to learn from that history and move away from repeated starts. At this rate, there is probably no Nigerian President Buhari will present that will be approved by the corrupt elements in the Senate; simply because, they prefer that there is no anti-corruption drive at all! They want to sustain the old order of rollicking in ill-gotten gains while the vast majorities languish in penury”, he said.

He further stated that, Magu’s earlier rejection was because many members have one corruption case or the other to contend with, including the Senate President himself, who is presently standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), over false asset declaration.

“Therefore, we welcome the resubmission of his name to Senate for screening toward his confirmation as substantive Chairman of EFCC. We reiterate that Magu is the man for the job! We call on all right-thinking Nigerians to demand his immediate confirmation, as there are obviously no valid reasons not to do so. In fact it is the logical thing to do. We must collectively reject what has somehow become a practice by the Senate; the practice of ‘holding the whole country to ransom”, Adeniran submitted.