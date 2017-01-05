Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa’s Best Footballer In 2016 – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa's Best Footballer In 2016
CHANNELS TELEVISION
CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa's Best Footballer In 2016 Algerian attacker and Leicester City player, Riyad Mahrez has been named the African Footballer of the Year 2016. He was announced winner at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards which held in Abuja, Nigeria's …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.