CAF boss Hayatou facing challenge over 3rd term – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

CAF boss Hayatou facing challenge over 3rd term
Vanguard
CAF executive committee member Ahmad Ahmad said Friday he will challenge long-serving Issa Hayatou in March for the presidency of the African football body. Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, has run CAF since succeeding Sudanese Abdel Halim Muhammad …
