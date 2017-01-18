CAF Champions League: Rangers to unveil additional 5 players – Vanguard
|
CAF Champions League: Rangers to unveil additional 5 players
Vanguard
Enugu – Rangers International FC of Enugu is to unveil additional five players ahead of its first leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League. The club's Coach, Imama Amapakabo, said in Enugu on Wednesday that the club would …
