CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:Eguma: Rivers Utd will get tip on AS Real Bamako

Rivers United Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma has stated that they hope to get sufficient information about their CAF Champions League preliminary round foes, AS Real Bamako of Mali before their two-legged cracker next month.

Real Bamako which eliminated Enyimba of Aba in 2014 in the first round will host Rivers United in the weekend of February 10-12, 2017 while the return leg takes place in Port Harcourt a week later.

Eguma told SportingLife that they had started making enquiries about their Malian opponents and that they have got preliminary report on the team from their new recruit, Zoumana Doumbia and that they hope to ask some players of FC Ifeanyiubah who are from the region to explain the strength and the weaknesses of AS Real Bamako to them.

He said they were also waiting for the delivery of the recent video tapes of the Malian side with a view to studying it and assessing them.

