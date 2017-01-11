CAF Cups: NFF to inspect Enugu, Bauchi, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
CAF Cups: NFF to inspect Enugu, Bauchi, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia
Lagos – All the venues being proposed for home matches by clubs representing Nigeria in African competitions this year will be inspected by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation. This was the agreement reached at the end of a meeting of NFF …
