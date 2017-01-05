CAF: Onyango, Uganda Cranes best in Africa in 2016

The Uganda Cranes and goalkeeper Denis Onyango have been voted the best in Africa in 2016. This at the GLO CAF annual football Awards in Abuja, Nigeria.

Cranes, best team in Africa, played a friendly in Tunisia on Thursday, and during the awards ceremony, were on a flight on their way to Dubai for their final preparations before a historic return to the African Cup of Nations due in Gabon.

At the awards, goalkeeper Onyango, named best African Player of the Year based in Africa, was a winner on many fronts – with Cranes and his club Sundowns, best club in Africa and his coach Pitso Mosimane named Coach of the Year.

Denis Onyango of The Cranes is voted African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) with 252 votes pic.twitter.com/wEgZ4ewelt — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2017

The CAF Champions League winners @Masandawana are named African Club of the Year #GloCAFAwards2016 pic.twitter.com/TU6RQqQsDL — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2017

Pitso Mosimane has clinched the Coach of the Year award #GloCAFAwards2016 pic.twitter.com/0ASBr7Ng2R — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2017

