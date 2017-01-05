Pages Navigation Menu

CAF: Onyango, Uganda Cranes best in Africa in 2016

Big win for Ugandan football. PHOTOS CAFONLINE

The Uganda Cranes and goalkeeper Denis Onyango have been voted the best in Africa in 2016. This at the GLO CAF annual football Awards in Abuja, Nigeria.

Cranes, best team in Africa, played a friendly in Tunisia on Thursday, and during the awards ceremony, were on a flight on their way to Dubai for their final preparations before a historic return to the African Cup of Nations due in Gabon.

At the awards, goalkeeper Onyango, named best African Player of the Year based in Africa,  was a winner on many fronts – with Cranes and his club Sundowns, best club in Africa and his coach Pitso Mosimane named Coach of the Year.

 

 

 


