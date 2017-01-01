CAF Seat Not Important To Nigeria Now – Green

Nigeria Football Federation technical committee chairman, Chris Green, has publicly distanced himself from the ambition of the federation’s president, Amaju Pinnick in vying for a position in the CAF, insisting that is not important to Nigeria at a time the current board has not done enough to improve the fortunes of the game in the country, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Speaking at a Charity Tournament organised by NFF’s Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi in Lagos on Thursday, Green said concentration should be on how to make the sport better in Nigeria rather than seeking personal benefit through the continentall body that expects so much from the board.

Green while taking a critical look at Nigerian football activities in the outgoing year admitted that the NFF board which he is a member did not do well.

He also posited that Nigerian football must be taken out from the wood before anyone should start talking about being a member of CAF.

It can be recalled that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick recently showed interest in the CAF seat, but Green vehemently opposed it, stating that due process was not followed.

“The outgoing year is nothing to talk about in Nigerian football and honestly, I must say we have not done well because there was no good result in the two under age tournaments we played, I mean the U-17 and U-20, and if we could not qualify in the age group we were known with, it means we did not do well,” Green admitted.

Nigeria also failed to qualify for the 2017 AFCON which kicks off next month in Gabon.

Green added: “We are just lucky that the Super Eagles are still in the World Cup race which is the only hope we have. The Super Falcons also did well to win the trophy, but aside these two things, nothing has happened.

“For me, I don’t think CAF seat is important to Nigeria now. What I think we should be talking about now is how to bring Nigerian football out from the wood. We can’t be talking about CAF seat when things are not okay with our football.

“But if everything is okay with our football, we can start talking about CAF seat, then whoever has interest will have reason to justify it,” Green stated

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.

