CAF: Website of federation hacked by Russian group

CAF’s website-www.cafonline.com- was shut down for five hours on Saturday, January 21.

A Russian group called the New World Hackers made an attempted on the website of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

After the hacking, the New World Hackers took responsibilities for the hacking, saying it was down in protest against Gabon, host of the ongoing 2007 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabon are hosting the AFCON 2016 amidst political tensions in the country caused by the controversies around President Ali Bongo Ondimba‘s re-election in August.

Although the reelection has been validated by the constitutional court, it is being contested by the opposition and the European Union which has caused unrest in the country.

Opposition newspapers have made regular calls to boycott the Cup of Nations, which is currently ongoing.

"Gabon is a country of dictatorship," a member of the New World Hackers told BBC Sport.

Since securing the website, CAF has taken action to protect it by adding a five-second process that screens all visitors, called a Cloudflare.

"CAF has taken action but we can’t certify 100% it will not happen again," Junior Binyam, the governing body’s communications director, told BBC Sport.

On Sunday, January 22, New World Hackers also claimed to have hacked the website of Total, a major sponsor of the AFCON 2017.

