Cafu Says Neymar Needs Continuity And He’ll Be World’s Best

Former Brazil defender Cafu believes continuity is all Neymar needs to become best in the world.

His Barcelona teammate, Messi and Ronaldo have been the yardstick for the best in past years.

Both have claimed individual accolades over the years, but Cafu is confident Neymar can better the duo.

“A little bit of continuity,” two-time World champion and Champions League winner Cafu told Omnisport at the Florida Cup when asked what is missing from Neymar’s game.

“If he is given this, he’ll be the best in the world in a few years. I have no doubt about that.”

Neymar has made a slow start to the season for Barca, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

The post Cafu Says Neymar Needs Continuity And He’ll Be World’s Best appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

