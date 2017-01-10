Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Caitlyn Jenner’s Nude Photos May Debut In 2017 – Reports

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Olympic athlete turned reality TV star, Caitlyn Jenner will according to reports drop nude photos online in 2017 following her lack of media attention in 2016. The transgender is according to reports planning a major comeback after her TV show, “I Am Cait” suffered backlash from viewers which resulted in her cancellation of the TV…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Caitlyn Jenner’s Nude Photos May Debut In 2017 – Reports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.