‘Calls For SGF’s Resignation Too Hasty’

As the number of those calling for the resignation of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) David Babachir Lawal continues to gain traction, a group of former military cadets have joined those calling for the investigations to be concluded and for everyone involved to refrain from making hasty conclusions.

Speaking under the auspices of Ex-Boys Association, Abuja chapter, Ahmed Tijjani, who is the group’s chairman and the executive vice-chairman of Atlantis Multi-media Group, speaking to journalists during an extraordinary press conference in Abuja on Thursday, called on those calling for Babachir’s resignation to refrain from being “too hasty” and let investigations determine what is and is not.

“The SGF has said that he has documents to prove his innocence; we should give him the benefit of doubt and let the investigations run their course, instead of being in a haste condemn him.

Tijjani regretted that those calling for Babachir’s resignation failed to see him as a person of integrity, capacity, drive and honour, but were being fired by ulterior motives to sabotage the good work of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He noted, though, that the nation belonged to all Nigerians and, as such, the group would not condone a situation in which a privileged few took matters into their hands at the expense of the destiny of millions of other Nigerians who brought the Buhari government to power, trust in his leadership and are praying day and night that he succeeds in the fulfillment of its mandate.

“Those who are trying to pre-empt the law are desperate, because they are subjects of investigation and are yet to break free of whatever they have been charged with.

“I have faith that the SGF would come out clean. I know him and, even though we make mistakes, he made an honest mistake. I know his background and where he is coming from, irrespective of whatever he has been accused of.

“An investigation is on-going and we have confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari to be objective enough to do the sane thing; so, let’s not pre-empt the law. As it stands, however, no one has the right to enforce or elicit a resignation from the SGF,” Tijanni said.

