CALLS TO DIVIDE NIGERIA: COUNT NIGER DELTA OUT – WIKE
Leaders and people of Niger Delta will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria, because the country’s indivisibility entity “non-negotiable’ and of paramount importance,” Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said. Speaking in Sokoto when he paid a visit to Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad III at his palace, Wike said the interest of Nigerians and […]
The post CALLS TO DIVIDE NIGERIA: COUNT NIGER DELTA OUT – WIKE appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG