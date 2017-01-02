CALLS TO DIVIDE NIGERIA: COUNT NIGER DELTA OUT – WIKE

Leaders and people of Niger Delta will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria, because the country’s indivisibility entity “non-negotiable’ and of paramount importance,” Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said. Speaking in Sokoto when he paid a visit to Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad III at his palace, Wike said the interest of Nigerians and […]

