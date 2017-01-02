Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CALLS TO DIVIDE NIGERIA: COUNT NIGER DELTA OUT – WIKE

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leaders and people of Niger Delta will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria, because the country’s indivisibility entity “non-negotiable’ and of paramount importance,” Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said. Speaking in Sokoto when he paid a visit to Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad III at his palace, Wike said the interest of Nigerians and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post CALLS TO DIVIDE NIGERIA: COUNT NIGER DELTA OUT – WIKE appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.