Callum Backs DeGale To Beat Jack

Mandatory challenger Callum Smith has backed James DeGale to beat Badou Jack, dye to his superiority.

Smith who will be watching from the sidelines is mandated to challenge the winner of the unification bout.

Asked if DeGale will win, unbeaten Smith told Sky Sports: “Yes he should, and I believe he will. Two fighters at their very best – James is the better man. He’s competed at the higher level, professional and amateur.

“But nothing is straightforward and Jack is a very good champion. If DeGale isn’t on his game then Jack will cause him problems.

“But I’d like James to win. I know him outside the ring and you always back your own.

“Me vs DeGale is a bigger fight than me vs Jack, so I will be rooting for him, and I do think he will deliver.

“My main goal when I became professional was to become a world champion, and I said I’d beat whoever it took to get there. That hasn’t changed. DeGale or Jack – I believe I’ll beat either of them to achieve my dream.”

The post Callum Backs DeGale To Beat Jack appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

