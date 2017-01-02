Cambodia seeks three behind photoshopped image of king – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Cambodia seeks three behind photoshopped image of king
Vanguard
Cambodian police on Monday said they are seeking three suspects, including one believed to be in Thailand, over an offensive photoshopped image online of the country's king that placed him in a gay porn scene. The image, which appeared on some …
