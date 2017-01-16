Camera drone captures kitesurfer’s scary encounter with a great white shark
It’s not hard to see why the guardians of Australia’s beaches are turning to camera drones to keep swimmers safe. As this video shows, the flying machines can quickly spot sharks and other creatures, though alerting the person in the water is another matter.
