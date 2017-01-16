Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Camera drone captures kitesurfer’s scary encounter with a great white shark

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Australia, Technology | 0 comments

It’s not hard to see why the guardians of Australia’s beaches are turning to camera drones to keep swimmers safe. As this video shows, the flying machines can quickly spot sharks and other creatures, though alerting the person in the water is another matter.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Camera drone captures kitesurfer’s scary encounter with a great white shark appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.