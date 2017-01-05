Cameroon Beat DR Congo In AFCON Friendly

Super Eagles 2018 World Cup qualifying group opponents the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in an international friendly game on Thursday.

The game was part of preparations for Cameroon and DR Congo ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, which kicks off this month.

Two goals in each half from Ambroise Oyongo on 54 minutes and Christian Bassogog on 66 minutes secured the win for Cameroon.

Cameroon are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso at this year's AFCON.

At the last AFCON in Equatorial Guinea in 2015 Cameroon crashed out at the group stage.

The post Cameroon Beat DR Congo In AFCON Friendly appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

