Cameroon City Shuts Down Over Language Issue – Voice of America

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Voice of America

Cameroon City Shuts Down Over Language Issue
Voice of America
The streets were empty Monday in the Cameroonian city of Bamenda, as residents honored a call to strike over the increasing use of French in English-speaking parts of the country. A client and her attorney argue outside a courthouse in Bamenda as …
Ghost town operations resume in West CameroonAnadolu Agency
Press Release: Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society ConsortiumCameroon Concord
Cameroon: Teachers and lawyers in Bamenda strike over language rowBBC News
International Business Times UK –Cameroon Radio Television
all 7 news articles »

