UN tasks Nigerian Army, others to prevent Boko Haram from regrouping – NAIJ.COM

UN tasks Nigerian Army, others to prevent Boko Haram from regrouping

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


UN tasks Nigerian Army, others to prevent Boko Haram from regrouping
The United Nations has through its Security Council tasked the Nigerian Army and military outfits of some other West Africa countries under the aegis of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to prevent Boko Haram insurgents from regrouping in the region.
