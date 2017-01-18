Youth ‘need confidence’ from FA Cup – Klopp – ESPN
Youth 'need confidence' from FA Cup – Klopp
The ESPN FC panel assess the performances of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in their FA Cup win over Plymouth. Lucas scored the lone goal as Liverpool won away at Plymouth Argyle to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp believes …
Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay
Lucas heads lax Liverpool through in FA Cup replay against plucky Plymouth
Plymouth 0 – Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sends unconvincing Reds through to fourth round
