Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau:Cameroon battle back to beat Guinea-Bissau



< Previous

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share 1 of 10

Next >

Cameroon's forward Benjamin Moukandjo (R) challenges Guinea-Bissau's defender Tomas Dabo during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 18, 2017.

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (R) challenges Guinea-Bissau's defender Tomas Dabo during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 18, 2017.

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP Cameroon's midfielder Sebastien Siani celebrates with Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (L) after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 18, 2017.

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP Cameroon's midfielder Sebastien Siani (L) challenges Guinea-Bissau's forward Leocisio Sami during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 18, 2017.

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Defender Michael Ngadeu smashed in the winning goal as Cameroon came from behind to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau had gone in front in the Group A game in Libreville when Piqueti produced a contender for goal of the tournament in the 13th minute.

But the Indomitable Lions, four-time winners of the continental trophy, produced two fine goals of their own to turn things around in the second period at the Stade de l’Amitie.

Sebastien Siani smashed in the equaliser just after the hour mark and Ngadeu emerged as the unlikely hero as he netted the decisive goal with 12 minutes remaining.

After a build-up marred by the refusal of several marquee names to come to Gabon, suddenly Cameroon know a draw against hosts Gabon in their final group game on Sunday will see them progress to the last eight.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

