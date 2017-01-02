CAN Declares Sunday 8th January National Day of Mourning

The Christian Association of Nigerian has condemned the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna describing it as ethnic and religious cleansing by “Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen”, with evil intention of wiping off non-Muslims.

The body also declared a national day of mourning.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless war against the Boko Haram terrorists since assumption of office, CAN however, said it was pained by “his silence over the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks.”

The General Secretary of CAN, Dr. Musa Asake, said Buhari’s silence over the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks “speaks volume over perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts.”

He said, “In view of the present predicament, the President of CAN has directed that Sunday January 8 2017, should be declared national day of mourning by Christians including those in Diaspora.

“We are to pray fervently for our Southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these wanton killings and also for the peace of our dear country Nigeria. Therefore, all Christians are to dress in mourning attire of black clothes or dresses in all our church services on January 8 2017. We are to pray that God who delivered the Jews from Haman should deliver Christians from Hamans in Nigeria. An injustice to one is an injustice to all.”