CAN faults FG’s record on security – Vanguard

ABUJA —Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government has not been able to live up to its primary responsibility of securing lives and property, as kidnapping and Fulani herdsmen attacks have not been properly addressed.
