CAN faults FG’s record on security

By Caleb Ayansina

ABUJA —Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government has not been able to live up to its primary responsibility of securing lives and property, as kidnapping and Fulani herdsmen attacks have not been properly addressed.

Although it said government, no doubt, had recorded some successful strides in tackling insurgency in the North-East, taking Fulani herdsmen attacks with sentiment would not help the country.

President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who noted that most of the economic policies of the government have no human face, said the country was still not safe with rampaging Fulani terrorists and kidnappers.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, in Abuja, Ayokunle called on the government to change its attitude of not responding to issues raised by its citizens until the situation has gone out of hands.

He said: “The rising wave of kidnapping is rampant in the East but has almost become a lucrative business now in the West and North. It is a very bad experience that Nigerians do not deserve to be passing through.

“A special squad, if possible, should be trained with necessary surveillance equipment to fish out these criminals, who are in the business of kidnapping for ransom. If the government claims that it is doing something, they must do more.

“The increasing youth unemployment is another ugly situation that is being experienced in our nation. The earlier the government does something to it, the better it is going to be for us.

“University graduates are roaming the streets without anything to do. Those who are working have too many mouths of the unemployed adults to feed. This has increased the level of poverty in our nation and job creation remains a big challenge the government must pay serious attention to.”

“The increasing wave of kidnapping may not be unconnected with the lack of tangible employment for many of our able bodied youths.

“The inability of the government to pay salaries not only in the States but at Federal level as well is a bid dent on the government. “My Bible says that the worker deserves prompt payment of his or her wages. Of course the Bible says that the wages must not be delayed till the next day,” he added.

