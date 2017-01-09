CAN faults new law that made Adeboye step down as RCCG General Overseer
The Christian Association of Nigeria has totally condemned the law that forced former General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye into stepping aside in Nigeria. Adeboye announced his retirement as the head of the ministry in Nigeria sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, […]
