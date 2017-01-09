Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Canada ends two-year inquiry, finds Apple didn’t violate anti-competition laws

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

A 24-month probe finally ended on Friday after Canada’s Competition Bureau on Friday said it was unable to gather sufficient evidence to prove Apple had taken part in anti-competitive practices.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Canada ends two-year inquiry, finds Apple didn’t violate anti-competition laws appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.