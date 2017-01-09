Canada ends two-year inquiry, finds Apple didn’t violate anti-competition laws
A 24-month probe finally ended on Friday after Canada’s Competition Bureau on Friday said it was unable to gather sufficient evidence to prove Apple had taken part in anti-competitive practices.
