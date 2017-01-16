Canada Goose May Soon Start Accepting Bitcoin

Canada Goose, a popular Canadian clothing brand may soon start accepting Bitcoin payments. The company’s positive response to a request along those lines indicates its willingness to adopt the popular cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin community is growing at a rapid pace. As people continue to find ways to spend bitcoin, they have started urging their favorite … Continue reading Canada Goose May Soon Start Accepting Bitcoin

The post Canada Goose May Soon Start Accepting Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

