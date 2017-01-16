Canada Goose May Soon Start Accepting Bitcoin
Canada Goose, a popular Canadian clothing brand may soon start accepting Bitcoin payments. The company’s positive response to a request along those lines indicates its willingness to adopt the popular cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin community is growing at a rapid pace. As people continue to find ways to spend bitcoin, they have started urging their favorite … Continue reading Canada Goose May Soon Start Accepting Bitcoin
