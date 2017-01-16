Canada Identifies Cross River As One Of Nigeria’s Safest States

As a dividend of Governor Ben Ayade’s pro-active security measures, which has ensured peace and stability in Cross River State, the Canadian government has identified the state as one of the safest in the country.

In its regular release on safety concerns, the Global Affairs Canada has advised her citizens against non-essential travels to Nigeria, with the exception of Calabar, Abuja and Lagos.

The statement, which advised Canadian citizens in Nigeria to exercise a high degree of caution, lamented that “the security situation throughout the country is unpredictable, and there is a significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”

According to a statement from the Global Affairs Canada, it listed “the northern and middle belt states of Borno, Gombe,Yobe, Kano, Admawa, Kaduna, Bauchi and Plateau as high risk, involving terrorism, inter-communal violence and kidnapping; the Niger Delta states of Aabia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Anambra, and Rivers (with the exception of the capital city Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel, due to the unstable security situation and the heightened risk of kidnapping.”

It would be recalled that late last year the United States of America also identified Cross River State as the safest state in Nigeria.

Sometime last year, Governor Ben Ayade embarked on a comprehensive security measures to protect lives and property in the state with the establishment of the Homeland Security and the donation of 160 operational vehicles to the different security agencies, including Operation Skolombo.

Reacting to the listing of Cross River as one of the safest states in the country, Governor Ayade said “our administration’s effort at ensuring a crime-free state is beginning to bear fruits with the recognition of Cross River and indeed, Calabar as among the few safest cities in Nigeria.”

According to him, he would not relent in his effort to sustain the momentum, as security is essential to the economic prosperity of the state.

