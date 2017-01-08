Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Canadian Fintech Sector Overshadows its US Counterpart in 2016

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Canada is surpassing the United States in the fintech sector. The changing status quo is quite evident from the scale of investments received by Canadian fintech startups compared to their counterparts in the United States. It is reported that the Canadian fintech sector in 2016 received the highest amount of venture capital backed funds since … Continue reading Canadian Fintech Sector Overshadows its US Counterpart in 2016

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Canadian Fintech Sector Overshadows its US Counterpart in 2016 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.