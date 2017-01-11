Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cancer-Causing Oil Allegation: Nutella Maker Fights Back With New Ad Campaign

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The maker of Nutella, Ferrero has reacted to allegations that the palm oil it used in making the hazelnut and chocolate spreads has potentials of causing cancer. Recall that the European Food Standards Authority had in May 2016 warned against the possibility of a carcinogenic matter found in the oil used in making the spreads…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Cancer-Causing Oil Allegation: Nutella Maker Fights Back With New Ad Campaign appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.