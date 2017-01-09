Cape Man Bitten By Cape Cobra – What Happened Next?

We’re not asking you to figure this one out, don’t worry, because the bite and the aftermath all played out over the weekend.

A man in Goodwood was bitten by the cobra at his home on Saturday afternoon, but luckily NetCare911 was on the scene swiftly to provide medical attention.

Their official statement, according to TimesLive:

“When Netcare911 paramedics arrived on scene‚ they found the man to be in a stable condition. “Paramedics began with treatment and thereafter transported the man to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” the emergency medical service said on Sunday. It said the incident had occurred while the man was busy gardening.

See, gardening can be hazardous to your health.

So how bad is a Cape Cobra bite really? Here’s snake expert Johan Marais:

[It is] “an extremely dangerous cobra that will stand its ground when confronted”. “Bites are often fatal‚ with the victim dying of suffocation due to respiratory collapse‚” Marais said‚ adding that its highly neurotoxic venom is the most potent of any African cobra.

I suppose this Goodwood man can count himself lucky then. A word to the wise – maybe he wants to look at investing in one of THESE nifty gadgets, especially if your garden is where the kids and pets run wild.

If you do find a snake somewhere you’d rather not please don’t kill it – reach out to someone like the Cape Snake Conservation group (HERE) and they will catch and relocate your uninvited guest.

