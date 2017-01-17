Cape Town Cop Being Investigated For ‘Manhandling’ Woman At Police Station [Video]

A police officer at the Lentegeur police station in Mitchell’s Plain is under investigation following an incident filmed over the weekend.

The scuffle, which has been viewed around 100 000 times on Facebook alone, has led to police launching a probe into exactly what transpired.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the incident occurred at around 11PM on Saturday night, with this from News24:

“The 23-year-old female was arrested and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court for the charge of crimen injuria and resisting arrest towards a police officer,” said Traut. Asked whether the police officer’s actions were being probed, he said: “The incident is still under investigation.”

We’ll check out the footage before we go any further:

Whilst many have sided with the woman in the video, saying the police officer was far too heavy handed, the chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Cluster says there is more to this one than meets the eye.

Here’s Hanif Loonat:

[He] clarified that the woman went to the police’s community service centre after she found out that her boyfriend, who is a member of the Sexy Boys gang, had been arrested for drug possession. In a Facebook post, Loonat said: “She started to abuse the members of the police department, using vulgar and derogatory language. She was warned to control her emotions as it was not acceptable but she continued to do so.” “It was then decided that she be charged for her uncalled actions. She refused to follow the SAPS member as requested to the holding cells. In fact she continued to be abusive and unruly,” the post read. Loonat questioned why only a portion of what happened had been recorded. “I want it noted that whilst I will not allow abuse of vulnerable members of our community, so I will not allow the abuse of SAPS members who dedicate their lives in protecting us.”

I guess as an officer you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the police probe into the incident.

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

