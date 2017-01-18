Cape Town Crushed It With Tourists This December – Check Out These Stats

If you spent any time in the Mother City this December, you would have realised that the tourists were everywhere.

That’s nothing new, but the latest numbers are in and they show that the final month of 2016 was a bumper December by any standards.

This year stacks up very favourably against the same time in 2015, with this below from Traveller24:

Cape Town International Airport’s arrival figures hit the ball out of the park, with the airport announcing that it had achieved the milestone of 10 million passengers in one year for the first time… The airport saw a total arrival 5 028 430 passengers in 2016, a 7% increase year-on-year.

The 2016 arrivals breakdown looks as follows, showing a positive incline on both the domestic, regional and international platform: Domestic arrivals – 4 030 151 (5% increase) Regional arrivals – 101 275 (19% increase) International arrivals – 891 945 (16% increase)

In December alone, a total of 522 659 arrivals were recorded, marking an 8% increase year-on-year. The fourth quarter 2016 (Oct-Dec 2016) also experienced a 6% increase year-on-year compared to the same quarter in 2015. Astonishingly, international arrivals showed a whopping 29% increase in December 2016…

That number is somewhat inflated by the fact that Cape Town now has a number of direct flights that connect it with the rest of the world, but that increase is still something those involved in the tourism industry can be pretty chuffed with.

So how did that impact some of the city’s favourite tourist destinations?

Robben Island Museum ferried 49 738 visitors to the Island this past festive season, 4% more than in December 2015. Kirstenbosch experienced a record December with the most visitors in a month. December figures showed 118 699 visitors, a 6% increase year-on-year. The second best performing month in their history was December 2014 with 116 986 visitors, only seven visitors less than December 2016.

Look, I’m not too sure about that maths above but it was a bumper month nonetheless.

Groot Constantia experienced a record December with 79 000 visitors, a 25% increase in December 2015. However, total visitors for the year amounted to 437 000, a 5% increase year-on-year. Cape Point experienced a record December with 129 039 visitors, a 15% increase year-on-year. Their second busiest month was in October 2016, with 113 709 visitors. Total visitors for 2016 amounted to 1 095 270, a 23% increase year-on-year. Table Mountain received 150 201 visitors in December 2016, a 0.3% increase year-on-year. Their 2016 total visitor figures amount to 1 102 189, a 14% increase year-on-year.

Pretty impressive across the board, and given that THIS is the kind of beauty we’re surrounded by it’s no wonder foreigners are flocking in record numbers.

Sure we bitch about not being able to find a parking spot, and sure it’s not ideal when it takes an extra 20 minutes to get to your destination, but let’s all be thankful that we live in a city that people will travel halfway across the world to play in.

[source:traveller24]

