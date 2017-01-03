Cape Town girl dies in her father’s arms after she’s hit by a stray bullet – Daily Mail



Cape Town girl dies in her father's arms after she's hit by a stray bullet
Daily Mail
A six-month-old girl was shot dead by a stray bullet in Cape Town despite her father's desperate attempt to bring her to hospital. Little Zahnia Woodward was mortally wounded as members of a gang traded gunshots amid a turf war in the Ocean View area …
Dad rushed dying Zahnia to hospital while bleeding from own gunshot wound
'You've taken my entire life'
'Father of shot CT baby was target of hit'
