Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cape Town girl dies in her father’s arms after she’s hit by a stray bullet – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cape Town girl dies in her father's arms after she's hit by a stray bullet
Daily Mail
A six-month-old girl was shot dead by a stray bullet in Cape Town despite her father's desperate attempt to bring her to hospital. Little Zahnia Woodward was mortally wounded as members of a gang traded gunshots amid a turf war in the Ocean View area
Dad rushed dying Zahnia to hospital while bleeding from own gunshot woundZimbabwe Star
'You've taken my entire life'Independent Online
'Father of shot CT baby was target of hit'Eyewitness News
AllAfrica.com –CapeTalk –News24
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.