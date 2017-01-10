Somerset West fires still not under control – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 10, 2017


News24

Somerset West fires still not under control
Cape Town – The City of Cape Town's fire head has said that blazes on the slopes of the Helderberg mountains, which have already burnt down the luxury Bezweni lodge and damaged more than 600 hectares, are still not under control. Tuesday marks the …
Van Rooyen visits Somerset West after firesiAfrica.com
Cape Town, OK in spite of recent firesIndependent Online
Flames at the double: Du Toit's Kloof blaze adds to firefighters' woesTimes LIVE
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –AllAfrica.com –Eyewitness News –CapeTalk
all 23 news articles »

