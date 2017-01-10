Somerset West fires still not under control – News24
News24
Somerset West fires still not under control
Cape Town – The City of Cape Town's fire head has said that blazes on the slopes of the Helderberg mountains, which have already burnt down the luxury Bezweni lodge and damaged more than 600 hectares, are still not under control. Tuesday marks the …
