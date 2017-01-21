Cape Town women join in anti-Trump ‘Sister March’ – News24
|
News24
|
Cape Town women join in anti-Trump 'Sister March'
News24
Cape Town – Women gathered at Cape Town's Company's Gardens on Saturday for a "Sister March" in solidarity with those marching in Washington and cities around the world in protest of newly-elected US President Donald Trump. According to …
PICS: 'Sisters' march in Cape to protest Trump's inauguration
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG