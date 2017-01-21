Pages Navigation Menu

Cape Town women join in anti-Trump ‘Sister March’ – News24

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa


News24

Cape Town women join in anti-Trump 'Sister March'

Cape Town – Women gathered at Cape Town's Company's Gardens on Saturday for a "Sister March" in solidarity with those marching in Washington and cities around the world in protest of newly-elected US President Donald Trump. According to …
