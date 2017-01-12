Cape Woman Stages Own Kidnapping To See If Family Loves Her

How much do you think you’re worth?

No, not your assets or your net worth or anything like that – rather, how much ransom would your family pay to ensure your safe return?

Most of us will thankfully never know, but one Cape Town woman was so determined to find out that she staged her own kidnapping and asked her family to stump up R10 million.

Below from TimesLive:

Charges of kidnapping‚ extortion and defeating the ends of justice were due to be laid on Wednesday when the woman appeared at Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. She was arrested after a shopping mall exchange deal was negotiated with the alleged kidnappers… A R10-million ransom demand was received at 8am on Sunday‚ and on Monday the special task force raided houses in the Mitchells Plain suburbs of Portlands and Eastridge‚ but the victim could not be found. “On Tuesday it was reported that the victim was spotted in the vicinity of the Promenade Mall‚ Mitchells Plain. An exchange deal was negotiated with the alleged kidnappers‚” said Van Wyk. “Mitchells Plain detectives were deployed in the vicinity of a fast-food outlet at the Promenade Mall. The victim was spotted by Mitchells Plain detectives and she started running from them but they apprehended her in AZ Berman Drive‚ Lentegeur. “The victim was interviewed by the investigation officer and it came to light that she wanted to see if her family loves her. No other suspects were involved.”

I can think of a few far less extreme ways to test a family’s love, and they don’t involve being charged with three separate crimes.

Just putting it out there – for R10 million I’d be more than happy to disappear.

[source:timeslive]

