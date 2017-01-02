Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Capital market: Investors lose N603.7 bn to economic recession – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Capital market: Investors lose N603.7 bn to economic recession
Vanguard
Investors in the nation's stock market have lost over N603.7 billion of their investments in stocks as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE market capitalisation which represents the value of stocks listed on the exchange dropped by 6.13 per cent per cent
Oil majors lead as equities rally N558bThe Nation Newspaper
Equities Market Rallies on Portfolio RebalancingNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.