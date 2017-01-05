Car bomb kills policeman, court worker in Turkey

A police officer and a court worker were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday, state-run news agency reported.

At least 11 people were wounded, Dogan news agency reported, after the blast outside the prosecutors and judges’ entrance in the usually peaceful city on the Aegean Sea.

The bombing comes less than a week after a gunman stormed an Istanbul nightclub killing 39 people during New Year celebrations on Sunday.

