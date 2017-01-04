Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Car bomb wounds four UN guards in Somalia’s capital

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A car bomb wounded no fewer than four UN guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said on Wednesday. Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Major Nur Osman, a police officer at the scene, told newsmen that they could confirm that four guards working…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Car bomb wounds four UN guards in Somalia’s capital appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.