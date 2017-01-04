Car bomb wounds four UN guards in Somalia’s capital
A car bomb wounded no fewer than four UN guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said on Wednesday. Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Major Nur Osman, a police officer at the scene, told newsmen that they could confirm that four guards working…
