Caretaker Chairmen Unconstitutional – Useni Tells Governors

Sen. Jeremiah Useni, the senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, on Monday said the appointment of caretaker committees for local governments in the country was illegal.

Useni said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin that such illegality must stop.

“There is no provision for caretaker committees for local governments in the Constitution, yet some of our governors are fond of using that.

“We, the politicians, should be seen to be doing the right thing at the right time to give room for the desired development at the grassroots, ’’ he said.

Useni said governors must allow for the conduct of election into local councils in line with the Constitution.

According to him, the National Assembly is working the loopholes being exploited by the governors to perpetuate the illegality, to help fast track development at the grassroots.

The senator commended politicians in the state for their cooperation and support, irrespective of party affiliation, saying that the effort had resulted in sustained peace in the state.

Useni urged the politicians to keep up the spirit of understanding and love for the good of all and the growth and development of the state.

On Sen. Joshua Dariye’s recent decampment to APC, Useni predicted that Dariye would return back to PDP.

“It is only a matter of time, he will return back to PDP,” Useni assured. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

