Cargo Airport: Minister Pledges Support To Nasarawa State

The Minister of state, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has assured the government and people of Nasarawa state of 100 percent support from the federal government.

This assurance was given yesterday when the Governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al Makura paid a courtesy visit to the minister of state in Abuja.

The minister appreciated the government of Nasarawa state for the airport project which he said was geared towards enhancing aviation activities in the country, noting that the airport would serve as a catalyst for growth in the nation’s aviation sector.

Sirika added that by the geographical location of Nasarawa state and its flat land which is good for agricultural products, it serves as the best alternative to Abuja for aviation activities.

The minister further appreciated the government of Nasarawa state for aligning with the agenda of President Mohammedu Buhari’s administration in taking the aviation sector to the next level.

The Nasarawa state governor had earlier said that his visit to the minister was to brief him on the development on the construction of a cargo airport in Lafia , Nasarawa state.

The governor said the preliminary activities of the airport have been concluded and that work will start in earnest this January, 2017.

He also said that the government of Nasarawa state has put in place arrangement to construct a road from Lafia to Keffi to ease movement from the airport to Keffi and Abuja.

While thanking the minister for the support given them so far, he appealed to the minister to expedite action on the procedure for approval of a full fledge airport.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

