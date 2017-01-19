Carlos Tevez Money man touches down in Shanghai – Pulse Nigeria
|
SkySports
|
Carlos Tevez Money man touches down in Shanghai
Pulse Nigeria
Tevez is the highest-profile foreign player lured to China's free-spending domestic leagues in a recent gold rush. Published: 3 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail · Argentine striker Carlos …
Carlos Tevez arrives in China to hero's welcome following big-money move from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua
Carlos Tevez greeted at Chinese airport ahead of Shanghai Shenhua move
Carlos Tevez: Shanghai Shenua striker greeted by hundreds at airport
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG