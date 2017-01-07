Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carnival Calabar: Melting pot of African culture – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Carnival Calabar: Melting pot of African culture
The Nation Newspaper
If there was a year Carnival Calabar stamped its mark as Nigeria's foremost tourist destination, it was 2016 during the last carnival. In the process, the city has also established itself as the number melting point for all cultures in Africa. For many
Brazil's Vai Vai Band Wins International Carnival CalabarNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.