Carnival Calabar: Melting pot of African culture – The Nation Newspaper
|
Carnival Calabar: Melting pot of African culture
The Nation Newspaper
If there was a year Carnival Calabar stamped its mark as Nigeria's foremost tourist destination, it was 2016 during the last carnival. In the process, the city has also established itself as the number melting point for all cultures in Africa. For many …
Brazil's Vai Vai Band Wins International Carnival Calabar
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG