Carnival’s wearable for guests aims to enhance your cruise experience
Planning a trip on the seas? Carnival’s Princess Cruises will soon come with a high-tech wearable and companion app that will be your portal to everything — from checking in, and opening doors to having your drink come to you wherever you are.
The post Carnival’s wearable for guests aims to enhance your cruise experience appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG