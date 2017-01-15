Cashaa to Launch its Services in India and Nigeria

Cashaa , the London-based p2p marketplace, has announced that the company is preparing to launch its services in India and Nigeria next week. The formal launch scheduled for January 18 will see the company bring its unique zero-fee cash transfer services to cash senders and recipients in the two countries. Cashaa’s founder and CEO Kumar Gaurav had … Continue reading Cashaa to Launch its Services in India and Nigeria

The post Cashaa to Launch its Services in India and Nigeria appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

