Cashew farmers four-year plan targets $650m export income – TV360

Cashew farmers four-year plan targets $650m export income
TV360
Cashew farmers in Nigeria are working on a four-year plan to earn $650 million annual income from cashew exports. The country earned $253 million in 2015 and to achieve their new target, the farmers intend to cultivate more land and boost exports to
